Boil-water advisory in effect for parts of Milton

Halton Region has issued a boil-water advisory for parts of Milton due to a water main break, health officials say.

The advisory will be in effect until at least Monday and will be lifted once lab tests confirm that the water is safe, officials add.

The region's medical officer of health is also advising residents affected by the advisory to use an alternate water supply or to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before drinking it or using it for food preparation or dental hygiene.