Boil-water advisory lifted for Milton

A boil-water advisory issued Friday by Halton Region for parts of Milton has been lifted.

Halton Region's website says that test results have confirmed that the water is now contaminant free and safe for drinking.

Although the advisory is lifted, it is still advised that previously affected residents and businesses take the following precautions before using their water:

Run cold faucets and drinking water fountains for at least a minute.

Remove and clean tap screens and aerators.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Drain and refill water heaters set below 45 C.

Drain and flush ice-making and soda-fountain machines.

Halton Region says that detailed instructions on how to flush and disinfect ice-making and soda-fountain machines and restart water treatment devices could be obtained by referring to provided owner's manuals or consulting the manufacturer.

Facilities that were closed due to the advisory can reopen after taking the above precautions, Halton Region says.

The boil-water advisory was expected to be in effect until Monday and was issued because of an earlier water main break.