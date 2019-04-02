Alberta group stranded in Toronto without luggage due to Boeing 737 Max 8 groundings

Six Albertans say they're frustrated after being stranded in Toronto for three days waiting for a flight home due to a backlog caused by the worldwide grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.

On top of the extended layover, the Peace River church group — on their way home from a volunteer mission in Ethiopia — had all of their checked luggage flown to the Edmonton airport, leaving them in chilly Toronto with no winter clothing.

"Usually, April 1st we don't wear sandals in Toronto," Reverend Nathan Friedt chuckled, while pointing down at his bare toes sticking out of a pair of flip flops.

"This is no April Fool's joke," he said.

Reverend Nathan Friedt shows off his flip-flops on the frigid streets of Toronto. They were the only shoes he had. (Joe Fiorino/CBC)

Group was close to crash site

Friedt and his crew, which includes three high school students, arrived in a small village in Ethiopia to teach English just days after an Ethiopean Airline Boeing 737 Max 8 plane crashed on March 10, killing 157 people on board.

"The school that we were teaching was only about 15-20 minutes away from the crash site," he explained.

The federal government ordered Canadian airlines to ground their Max 8s March 13.

Unbeknownst to them, that crash would eventually have an impact on their travel plans.

They were scheduled to fly back this past Friday but their flight was delayed three hours, causing them to miss a connection in Toronto. They say Air Canada put them on stand-by and loaded their luggage onto another plane.

Reverend Nathan Friedt said he would have liked 'some compassion or empathy' from Air Canada after a forced three-day layover in Toronto. (Joe Fiorino/CBC)

But just before they boarded that plane on Saturday they were pulled aside and told they were bumped from the flight — until Tuesday.

"That did not make me happy because we were tired and wanted to be home already," said volunteer Anna Enns.

March Break causing high demand

For its part, Air Canada said although they have covered off 98 per cent of the flights affected by the grounding of all 24 of their MAX 8 planes until April 30, they are still experiencing a "domino effect," a news release from March 19 said.

Also, March Break periods across Canada have caused a high demand for north-south travel destinations, which is limiting seating particularly on east-west flights, spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick told CBC Toronto in an email.

To counter this, the airline has been trying to add seats in a number of different ways.

The stranded Air Canada passengers tried to make the most out of their flight delay by taking in a Blue Jay's game on Monday. (Joe Fiorino/CBC)

"We have put on larger aircraft on some trans-Canadian routes and we even hired Air Transat to do some trans-Canada flying for us last month," said Fitzpatrick.

Air Canada has also put the stranded passengers up at an airport hotel and given them food vouchers. But Friedt says they've spent around $1,000 on clothes just to get through the layover and try to stay warm.

"We just have to figure it out and make the best of it," he said, adding that they have tried to enjoy some of the wait by visiting the CN Tower and taking in a Blue Jay's game.

"But even some compassion or empathy from Air Canada — anything that says, 'We care about you,' would have been appreciated."