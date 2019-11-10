Body found after vehicle fire near Scarborough Bluffs

Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle that caught on fire in Bluffer's Park on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle was burning in a parking lot of the park at the foot of Brimley Road, according to Const. Stephanie Nassis.

Emergency crews got a call about the vehicle fire at about 12:25 p.m.

Toronto firefighters put out the fire, then the body was discovered inside the burned out vehicle, she said.

"I would say the entire scene is considered suspicious," Nassis said on Sunday.

No details have been released about the body.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

Bluffer's Park is at the base of the Scarborough Bluffs.