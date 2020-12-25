Peel police investigating 'suspicious' death after body found in Brampton trailer
Investigation in the Truman Street and Eastern Avenue area began just after 5:30 p.m.
Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a "suspicious" death after a body was found inside a Brampton trailer.
The investigation, in the Truman Street and Eastern Avenue area, began just after 5:30 p.m., police say.
Officers are holding the scene and awaiting the coroner's arrival, the service said in a tweet.
There is no word yet on the person's gender, age or cause of death.
