Peel police investigating 'suspicious' death after body found in Brampton trailer

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a "suspicious" death after a body was found inside a Brampton trailer.

Investigation in the Truman Street and Eastern Avenue area began just after 5:30 p.m.

The investigation, in the Truman Street and Eastern Avenue area, began just after 5:30 p.m., police say.

Officers are holding the scene and awaiting the coroner's arrival, the service said in a tweet.

There is no word yet on the person's gender, age or cause of death. 

 

