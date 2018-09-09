Skip to Main Content
Police investigate suspicious death after body found in Parkdale

Witnesses report hearing altercation in apartment unit before body found on ground outside

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a man was found on the ground outside a Parkdale apartment building. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a man was found outside a Parkdale apartment building late Saturday.

Police were called to the scene on West Lodge Avenue, near Queen Street West and Lansdowne Avenue, at about 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing an altercation in an apartment unit, according to Gary Long, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. 

"A short time later, a person was found on the ground outside. It's still under investigation," he said.

Long said Toronto police's homicide squad was consulted about the man's death but it has not taken over the investigation. 

Police have not released the victim's name or age. No other details were available.

A Toronto police officer stands on a balcony of a Parkdale apartment building early Sunday, hours after the body of a man was found on the ground below. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC )

