Body found in Scarborough ravine, police say

Toronto police say they are investigating after a body was found in a Scarborough ravine on Friday afternoon.

The discovery of the body has been deemed a "suspicious incident," police said on X, formerly Twitter.

Police said the body was found in Eglinton Ravine Park, near Eglinton Avenue E. and Kennedy Road. Officers were called to the scene at about 4:35 p.m.

The cause of death is unknown.

Toronto Fire Services and Toronto paramedics, along with police, are on the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.