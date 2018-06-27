Toronto police say body found in Scarborough hydro field no longer suspicious
Toronto police say the body of a man found in a Scarborough hydro field Wednesday afternoon is no longer considered suspicious.
Body was found in the Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area around 5 p.m.
Paramedics say a deceased male was found in the Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area around 5:10 p.m.
It was found by a passerby, police say.
Police earlier classified the incident as suspicious, but have since said there are no public safety concerns.
