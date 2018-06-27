Skip to Main Content
Toronto police say body found in Scarborough hydro field no longer suspicious

Toronto police say body found in Scarborough hydro field no longer suspicious

Toronto police say the body of a man found in a Scarborough hydro field Wednesday afternoon is no longer considered suspicious.

Body was found in the Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area around 5 p.m.

CBC News ·
Paramedics say a deceased male was found in the Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area around 5:10 p.m. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Toronto police say the body of a man found in a Scarborough hydro field Wednesday afternoon is no longer considered suspicious.

Paramedics say a deceased male was found in the Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area around 5:10 p.m.

It was found by a passerby, police say.

Police earlier classified the incident as suspicious, but have since said there are no public safety concerns. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us