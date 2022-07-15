Body believed to be that of Raheem White found in Lake Ontario, mother says

The mother of a Toronto man who's been missing for eight months is demanding answers after police told her Monday night a body they believe to be that of Raheem White was found in Lake Ontario.



Rosemarie White said Thursday evening that police told her Monday the body was pulled from the water near Sunnyside Beach. Police also said tattoos on the body match her son's, she told CBC News.

White said police also told her they believe there was "no suspicion involved." But she added she still has questions.

"I have no idea what to make of what they said," White said. "If he was found in the water, it'd be strange."

Her son, who was 26, was last seen on Dec. 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the area of Osler Street and Pelham Avenue, north of Dupont Street and Dundas Street West.

"I'm not even sure that's even my son," she said. "There's no transparency, no real answers of questions; everything has been a roller coaster for eight months."

White told CBC News she wants police to continue the investigation.

Toronto police released this photo of Raheem White last December. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

"It doesn't make sense for a healthy 26-year-old man to disappear out of his work truck and be found like that," she said. "They have to figure it out, that's their job."

Toronto police told CBC News when a missing person is found deceased and police don't suspect suspicious circumstances, their identity is not released.

"We would not confirm their identity as this is a private matter," spokesperson Connie Osborne said. "The service only releases the identity of homicide victims."

White, currently out of the country, said she wants answers.

"My son is an amazing person, and he's always been an amazing person," she said. "No one can just tell me that this just happened. There's something way more behind this."