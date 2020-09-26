Body pulled from water at Ashbridges Bay Park
Toronto police are investigating after a body was discovered in the waters of Lake Ontario at Ashbridges Bay Park early Saturday morning.
Victim's body discovered around midnight Saturday in the waters of Lake Ontario
Toronto police are investigating after a body was discovered in the waters of Lake Ontario at Ashbridges Bay Park late Friday evening.
According to Const. Ed Parks, police received a call at 11:56 p.m. of unknown trouble at the park, which is located in The Beach neighbourhood.
Parks said police located the body and the victim pronounced dead on scene.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
UNKNOWN TROUBLE:<br>Ashbridges Bay Park<br>*11:56pm*<br>- reports of a body in the water<br>- police are o/s with <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a><br>- body has been pulled from water and is deceased<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1825461?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1825461</a><br>^lb—@TPSOperations