Skip to Main Content
Body pulled from water at Ashbridges Bay Park
Toronto

Body pulled from water at Ashbridges Bay Park

Toronto police are investigating after a body was discovered in the waters of Lake Ontario at Ashbridges Bay Park early Saturday morning.

Victim's body discovered around midnight Saturday in the waters of Lake Ontario

CBC News ·
Toronto police say they received a call at 11:56 p.m. Friday of a body discovered in the waters of Lake Ontario at Ashbridges Bay Park.  (CBC News)

Toronto police are investigating after a body was discovered in the waters of Lake Ontario at Ashbridges Bay Park late Friday evening. 

According to Const. Ed Parks, police received a call at 11:56 p.m. of unknown trouble at the park, which is located in The Beach neighbourhood. 

Parks said police located the body and the victim pronounced dead on scene. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

 
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now