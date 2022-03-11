Police identify body of woman pulled from Humber River, announce homicide investigation

Toronto police said Thursday night they have identified the body of a woman pulled from the Humber River on Tuesday and they're investigating her death as a homicide.

Police say they found the body of Ruth Ann Longboat, 56, soon after receiving a call late Tuesday morning about a "suspicious incident" in the river south of Dundas Street West.

"This is an active investigation and police remain in the area carrying out inquiries," police said in a news release Thursday night.

There's no word on how Longboat died or any suspects. No arrests have been made.

Police say Longboat was from Six Nations, the Indigenous community near Brantford, Ont., made up of people from the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederacy.

They're asking anyone who may have seen Longboat, or heard or witnessed anything suspicious on or after last Saturday, to contact homicide detectives.