14-year-old boy killed in Mississauga, Peel police say

A 14-year-old boy was found dead in Mississauga on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.

It is not yet known how the teen died, but police say they are treating his death as a homicide.

Officers located the boy's body just before 8 a.m. in the area of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road, police say. There are several schools in the area, although it's unclear if the boy attended any of those schools.

Investigators from the homicide unit and missing persons bureau are currently on the scene.

Earlier, police said the slain boy was 13, but later corrected his age to 14.