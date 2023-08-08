Body of man who fell into Lake Scugog recovered, police say

The body of a boater who went missing on Lake Scugog over the weekend has been recovered, Durham police say.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said officers responded to a call for a water rescue on Saturday evening around 8 p.m. in the area of Fralicks Beach Road, located just west of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation in Scugog Township, approximately 95 kilometres northwest of Toronto.

A 27-year-old man from Brampton on a pontoon boat with several people had fallen into the water, police said.

Emergency officials from several agencies searched for the man over the weekend.

On Monday, they found the man's body in Lake Scugog near Gilson's Point, located across the lake from Fralicks Beach, police said.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact the Durham Regional Police Service's north division criminal investigation bureau.