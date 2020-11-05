Toronto police say body of man left undiscovered in car for 10 days in North York

Toronto police are appealing for help from the public after the body of man was left in a car undiscovered for 10 days in North York.

Police have identified the man as Qais Noori, 27, of Oshawa. His death is considered suspicious.

His body was discovered on Halloween at 4 p.m. at 35 St. Dennis Dr. in the city's Flemingdon Park neighbourhood after police were called to the area for unknown trouble.

According to police, a black two-door sedan was parked in the rear parking lot on Oct. 21. The vehicle remained there until Oct. 31.

"The residents of the building became suspicious of the vehicle and looked inside," police said in a news release on Wednesday.

"A deceased man was located in the rear seat of the vehicle."

At the time, Noori was found wearing black sweat pants, a black long-sleeved shirt, and a green jacket with brown fur around the collar.

The cause of death has not been released.

Investigators would like to speak with any person who "interacted" with Noori after Oct. 19 or who has information that could shed light on the circumstances of his death.

They're asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).