Toronto police say dead body pulled from Lake Ontario downtown

Toronto police say a dead body was pulled out of Lake Ontario near downtown on Wednesday.

Police said they received a report of a body floating in the lake south of Stadium Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West at about 4:45 p.m.

The body was removed from the water and efforts are underway to identify the victim so that police can notify next of kin, police said. Police have not released the person's sex or age.

Officers from the Toronto police marine unit, along with Toronto firefighters, were involved in the recovery effort.

"This is now a coroners investigation," police said in a tweet.