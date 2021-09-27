Police investigating after body found on fire near Toronto Zoo

Police are investigating after a body was found near the Toronto Zoo early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Old Finch Avenue and Reesor Road shortly after midnight for reports of a grass fire.

After arriving at the scene, a body was found on fire and appeared to be suffering from burns, police said.

No details about the victim have been released at this time.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, police say, and are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.