Teen dead after being swept into storm tunnel during heavy rain: Toronto fire

A teenager was found dead Friday after he reportedly got caught in a storm drain tunnel in a Toronto park during heavy rain overnight, fire crews say.

Toronto fire officials say they received a call around 1:20 a.m. reporting a person being swept into the water at Earl Bales Park, the site of a large stormwater management pond in North York.

They say an 18-year-old who was with the boy at the time of the incident was able to get out of the water safely and was treated at the scene.

Steven Darling, division commander with Toronto Fire, says the two were "adventuring down" in a drainage tunnel when they were swept up by surging water.

"My understanding was that they did venture into the system and they got caught with the water levels rising and they tried to get out but it was too late," Darling told reporters at the scene.

"The water swept them downstream."

Environment Canada reported about nine millimetres of rainfall in Toronto on Thursday and the city was briefly under a severe thunderstorm watch in the late evening.