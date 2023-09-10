Person found dead in water near Rouge Beach in Scarborough
Emergency crews responded to call for unknown trouble shortly before 2 p.m.
A person was found dead in the water near Rouge Beach on Saturday afternoon, Toronto Fire Services said.
Emergency crews responded to an unknown trouble call at the Scarborough beach shortly before 2 p.m.
When they arrived, they found an individual without vital signs.
Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing.
