Person found dead in water near Rouge Beach in Scarborough

A person was found dead in the water near Rouge Beach Saturday afternoon, Toronto Fire Services said.

Emergency crews responded to call for unknown trouble shortly before 2 p.m.

Rouge Beach in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to Rouge Beach in Scarborough shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday. (Prasanjeet Choudhury/CBC)

A person was found dead in the water near Rouge Beach on Saturday afternoon, Toronto Fire Services said.

Emergency crews responded to an unknown trouble call at the Scarborough beach shortly before 2 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an individual without vital signs.

Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing.

