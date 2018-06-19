The body of a York University student who was missing for more than five weeks has been found, York Regional Police say.

Zabia Afzal, a 30-year-old community activist, was last seen on the morning of May 10 in Vaughan.

Police said they are not treating her death as suspicious.

Afzal's body was found by Niagara Regional Police in that force's "marine boundaries" last Friday, York police said in a news release on Tuesday.

An autopsy confirmed that the remains found are of that Afzal.

Missing person poster of Zabia Afzal in downtown Toronto. Family members and friends had launched a social media campaign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, #FindZabia, in the hopes of finding Afzal. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Family members and friends had launched a social media campaign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #FindZabia, in the hopes of finding Afzal.

They also searched several areas of the city for her, including Woodbine Beach, the Scarborough Bluffs shoreline, Toronto Islands, and Thorncliffe Park.

Zabia was reportedly familiar with Ashbridges Bay and the Scarborough Bluffs and did volunteer work in Thorncliffe Park.

Funeral to be held on Tuesday

According to York police, Afzal was last seen at about 9:40 a.m. on May 10 in the area of Highway 400 and Major Mackenzie Drive West.

Police received information that she was last seen later that morning at about 10:40 a.m. in the area of Ashbridges Bay.

Her brother, Zubair Afzal, said her cellphone was found with some other belongings at Ashbridges Bay after she went missing.

According to a news report, she co-founded the community organization known as Thorncliffe Reach-Out Teach-In.​

Her brother told CBC Toronto that a funeral will be held on Tuesday. Previously, he had described her as a "very caring" person and a "smart and bright" woman.