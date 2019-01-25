Body found in Pickering woods prompts suspicious death probe by Durham police
Durham police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a male was found in a wooded area in Pickering.
The male is believed to have been in his 20s
A woman walking her dogs discovered the body around 7:30 a.m. Friday in a forest just north of Pine Ridge Secondary School, police said.
Durham police's homicide unit has taken over the case. Investigators have been working to identify the male throughout the morning.