Body found in Pickering woods prompts suspicious death probe by Durham police

Durham police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a male was found in a wooded area in Pickering.

The male is believed to have been in his 20s

Durham police said the body was discovered relatively deep into a wooded area in Pickering. (Durham Regional Police/Twitter)

A woman walking her dogs discovered the body around 7:30 a.m. Friday in a forest just north of Pine Ridge Secondary School, police said.

Durham police's homicide unit has taken over the case. Investigators have been working to identify the male throughout the morning. 

