Body found in Lake Ontario in Oshawa
Durham Regional Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Ontario in Oshawa Saturday morning.
Police say human remains were located in the water just after 10:30 a.m. near Farewell Street and Harbour Road.
Officers on are scene investigating.
No further information has been released at this time.
