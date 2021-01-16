Skip to Main Content
Body found in Lake Ontario in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Ontario in Oshawa Saturday morning.

Human remains located in water just after 10:30 a.m., police say

CBC News ·
Police say human remains were located in the water just after 10:30 a.m. near Farewell Street and Harbour Road. (CBC)

Police say human remains were located in the water just after 10:30 a.m. near Farewell Street and Harbour Road.

Officers on are scene investigating.

No further information has been released at this time.

