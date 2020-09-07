Homicide detectives investigating after body found near West Humber Trail in Etobicoke

Toronto Police have confirmed the body of a man found on Highway 27 and West Humber Trail is being treated as a homicide.

Police say they were called to the area of Highway 27 and West Humber Trail just after 7 a.m. for a medical complaint.

Emergency crews found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene and the body had "obvious" signs of trauma, Det. Stephen Henkel with Toronto Police-Homicide Squad said.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case and police say they are still working on identifying the victim.

Henkel said the body was spotted by a jogger on the popular path Monday morning.

There was no information on whether a weapon was found. The West Humber Trail is currently closed.

Police are looking for witnesses and are asking anyone with information to contact them at the homicide unit.