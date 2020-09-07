Skip to Main Content
Homicide detectives investigating after body found near West Humber Trail in Etobicoke
The body of a man was found near West Humber Trail and Highway 27 Monday morning, Toronto police say.

Body had obvious signs of trauma, police say

Police say they were called to the area of Highway 27 and West Humber Trail just after 7 a.m. for a medical complaint. (CBC)

Toronto Police have confirmed the body of a man found on Highway 27 and West Humber Trail is being treated as a homicide.

Police say they were called to the area of Highway 27 and West Humber Trail just after 7 a.m. for a medical complaint.

Emergency crews found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene and the body had "obvious" signs of trauma, Det. Stephen Henkel with Toronto Police-Homicide Squad said. 

Homicide investigators have taken over the case and police say they are still working on identifying the victim.

Henkel said the body was spotted by a jogger on the popular path Monday morning.

There was no information on whether a weapon was found. The West Humber Trail is currently closed.

Police are looking for witnesses and are asking anyone with information to contact them at the homicide unit.

