Body discovered near Rosedale construction site, police say death 'suspicious'

Toronto police are investigating what they're describing as a "suspicious" death after a body was found in Rosedale on Monday.

The body was discovred near a construction site in the area of Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue north of Bloor Street East. Police received a call at about 4:45 p.m.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. No details, such as age or sex, have been released.

In a tweet, police said the "circumstances of death appear suspicious." Officers have set up a perimeter around the area where the body was found to allow police to investigate.

A police forensic identification services vehicle is on the scene.