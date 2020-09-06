Body found floating in water near Toronto park, police investigating
Toronto police say a body has been discovered floating in the water near a park in the city's west end on Sunday.
Police say they received a call just before 4 p.m. from an individual who spotted the body while walking through Marie Curtis Park in Etobicoke.
A marine unit is now on scene attending to the call.
Police say there are no more details at this time and they have not determined yet if the death is suspicious.