Dead cyclist found in ditch identified as 81-year-old Mississauga man

A cyclist found dead in a ditch in Milton Thursday morning has been identified as an 81-year-old Mississauga man who had been missing for nearly a week, Peel police say.

Ignatio Viana was reported missing Saturday after not returning home from a bike ride on Friday, Peel police said in a statement.

Halton Regional Police then found a body of a cyclist in a ditch in Milton Thursday morning. He was later identified by Peel police as Viana.

Halton police said they received a call to the area of Lower Base Line West and Sixth Line at 10:25 a.m., when someone passing by spotted the body.

Viana was last seen around 10 a.m. Friday. Police said he was known to ride long distances on his bicycle and has previously ridden in excess of 400 kilometres in a single day.

Halton Regional Police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.