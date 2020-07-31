Body found after fire between 2 homes in Brampton

Peel police are investigating after a body was found in a burned-out greenspace between two homes in Brampton.

Emergency crews were initially called to the fire, in the area of Blackcherry Lane and Oak Gardens Crescent, around 3 a.m. Friday.

After the fire was extinguished, the body was discovered in the debris.

Police could not provide any details about the person in the immediate aftermath of the blaze.

Peel's homicide unit has been notified, but it is not currently considered a homicide investigation.

Neither of the two homes appeared to be damaged, police said, and no one else was hurt.