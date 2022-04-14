10 dead puppies found in Scarborough parking lot, Toronto police say

Toronto police are investigating the deaths of 10 puppies found in a Scarborough parking lot on Thursday morning.

Officers from police and animal welfare were called to a location near Cosentino Drive and Progress Avenue, just south of Highway 401 and east of Midland Avenue. When they arrived, they found the dead animals in plastic bags.

The puppies were approximately four months old, police say.

Police say they are looking for the person or people who left the animals in the parking lot, and are asking for the public's help in identifying them.