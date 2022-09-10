Man, woman found dead inside residence in North York

The bodies of a man and a woman have been found inside a home in North York, Toronto police say.

Police say they were called to a residence in the area of Glendora Avenue and Burnwell Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday and found the two bodies when they arrived.

The names and ages of the victims are not being released as police are still working to notify next of kin, a spokesperson with the police told CBC Toronto.

Toronto police's homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

Police believe this was an "isolated incident."

Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no issues to public safety.

Residents are advised that they should expect a higher than normal presence of police officers in the area for the next few hours.