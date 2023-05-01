Teen boy suffers 'catastrophic' head injury after he tried to climb atop subway train, police say

A teen boy has been rushed to hospital after he tried to climb on top of a moving subway train at a TTC station in Toronto's east end on Monday, police say.

Initially, the teen, 16, was said to be in life-threatening condition, but he was listed in stable condition as of Monday night. Police said he suffered a "catastrophic" head injury.

Toronto police said they were called to Warden subway station at about 6:15 p.m. for a report of "unknown trouble."

Duty Insp. Mike Hayles, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said the westbound subway train was in motion when the teen went outside the subway car and tried to climb on top of its roof as the train was approaching the station. He was with two people when the incident happened.

Hayles said the teen, while he was outside the subway car, hit his head on something, either in the tunnel or the top of the car. The train was moving at its regular speed, he said.

When police arrived at the track level of the station, they found the teen, he said. The train had stopped and bystanders were attending to him. Officers from 41 Division tried to stabilize him before Toronto paramedics arrived, he added.

A view of Warden station after the incident. (Spencer Gallichan-Lowe/CBC)

Paramedics took him to a trauma centre via an emergency run. He is expected to undergo tests, including a CT scan, there, Hayles said.

Police are continuing to investigate. Hayles said officers are trying to determine the motivation behind the teen's behaviour.

"There was no altercation," he said.

Hayles said the incident is a "misadventure" and it is not a fatal incident because of the quick thinking of bystanders and quick arrival of police and paramedics.

His family has not yet been notified.

The TTC said there is no subway service between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations. Shuttle buses are operating. Warden station is currently closed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call police.