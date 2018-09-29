Skip to Main Content
Bob the sloth euthanized as result of medical issues, Toronto Zoo says
The sloth had severe, irreversible medical issues, zoo says

The Canadian Press ·
Bob was euthanized due to persistent medical issues. (Twitter/The Toronto Zoo)

The Toronto Zoo says it euthanized one of its sloths earlier this week due to persistent medical issues.

It says that over several months, staff noticed that the seven-year-old sloth, which was named Bob, had lost his appetite and was losing weight.

Zoo officials say Bob received intensive care from wildlife care staff and veterinarians from other zoos and universities were consulted on how to treat him.

The sloth had severe, irreversible medical issues, and officials say his health deteriorated over the past couple weeks.

The zoo says the sloth was put down on Monday.

