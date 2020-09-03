Several people injured after boat crashes into rocks near Woodbine Beach
Police say one person is in life-threatening condition
Emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon after a boat crashed into the rocks about 75 metres out from the shore of Woodbine Beach, police say.
The incident happened at 12:36 p.m. Police said in a tweet that one person was unresponsive, and lifeguards were now with the boaters.
Toronto police told CBC News that one person is in life-threatening condition.
Officers from the marine unit were on scene. Police said six people are being taken to hospital, and their injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.
MARINE RESCUE:<br>Woodbine Beach<br>* 12:36 pm *<br>- 75 m out<br>- Boat has crashed into the rocks<br>- Reports 1 person unresponsive<br>- Life guards now with boaters<br>- Marine Unit/officers o/s<br>- 6 people being taken to hospital<br>- Injuries serious but not life threatening<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1665201?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1665201</a><br>^dh <a href="https://t.co/AKWz37Ya2U">pic.twitter.com/AKWz37Ya2U</a>—@TPSOperations
