2 dead, 8 rescued after boat accident near Tommy Thompson Park

Two people are dead after a boat hit a breakwater made of rocks near Tommy Thompson Park late Tuesday, Toronto police say.

A man, 34, and a woman, 25, were found dead inside the boat after it was removed from Toronto Harbour, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Eight other people were rescued from the vessel when it was still in the water, police said.

Police received a call about a marine vessel collision in the area of the Toronto Harbour and Tommy Thompson Park at 11:54 p.m.

The boat was travelling northeast into the harbour area when it hit the breakwater and capsized. The marine units from Toronto police and the Toronto Fire department responded

"A search was undertaken to find two others who were reported to be on the boat at the time of the collision but not located initially," police said in the release.

After the others were rescued, crews used special equipment to remove the boat from the water. It was then that the bodies were found, police said.

Officers with Toronto Police traffic services, with the help of the marine unit, are continuing to investigate.