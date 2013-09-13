Man calls 911 to be rescued from bluffs, then tries to steal a fire truck

Firefighters found themselves in an odd situation Friday morning after a man who called 911 to be rescued from the Scarborough bluffs allegedly tried to steal a fire truck.

The emergency call came in shortly before 8:20 a.m., according to Stephan Powell, a district chief with Toronto Fire Services.

The man told dispatch he was stuck on the bluffs but his cell phone died before he could provide a specific location to police.

Firefighters arrived at the top of the steep cliffs near Sylvan Park and a Toronto police marine unit searched for the caller from the water.

While emergency services on the scene were occupied with the search, the man allegedly tried to get into a fire truck and drive away, said Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson.

"You think you've seen everything and then this call comes along," he told CBC Toronto. "I don't even know what to say."

The man was quickly stopped and taken into custody, Hopkinson explained. Police are mulling a possible public mischief charge in connection with the incident.