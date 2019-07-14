Body washes ashore at Bluffers Park Marina, police say
Toronto police are investigating after a body washed ashore at Bluffers Park Marina in Scarborough on Sunday morning.
The death is being treated as suspicious, police said.
Officers have cordoned off the area, which is at the foot of Scarborough Bluffs.
The dead person is in a state of decomposition, police said.