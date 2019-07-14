Skip to Main Content
Body washes ashore at Bluffers Park Marina, police say
Body washes ashore at Bluffers Park Marina, police say

A body has washed up on the shore of Bluffers Park Marina in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Toronto police have cordoned off an area at Bluffers Park Marina where a body washed ashore on Sunday. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Toronto police are investigating after a body washed ashore at Bluffers Park Marina in Scarborough on Sunday morning.

The death is being treated as suspicious, police said.

Officers have cordoned off the area, which is at the foot of Scarborough Bluffs.

The dead person is in a state of decomposition, police said.
 

 

