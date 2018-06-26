Mother, daughter dead in apparent drowning near Collingwood, OPP say

A mother and daughter are dead after what appears to have been a drowning at the Mountain Springs Lodge resort, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

Police were called to a pool at the resort on Tuesday evening for an apparent drowning, Const. Martin Hachey told CBC News. Hachey couldn't say if the pool was an indoor or outdoor one.

A woman and a child were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead and confirmed to be mother and daughter.

"No doubt, it's a tragic event," Hachey said.

It's not yet known where the pair were from.

Investigators are now working to determine what may have led to the deaths.