Fans heading to the Rogers Centre for the Blue Jays home opener on Friday should expect road restrictions and closures in the area.

In a release issued Thursday, Toronto police said roadways surrounding the stadium will be closed to ensure "public safety and security, while assisting with traffic and pedestrian movement."

Police say the traffic restrictions will start two hours before the game and stay in place until it's done.

Residents of nearby buildings will still have access during the closures, but may be required to show proof that they live in the area.

Police say residents living near Navy Wharf Court and Blue Jays Way can gain access to the area from Spadina Avenue while the restrictions are in place.

Meanwhile, police are warning anyone dropping off or picking up fans at the stadium that they'll have to do it on Front Street because they won't be allowed to park or loiter along Bremner Boulevard, Blue Jays Way or Navy Wharf Court.

A staging area for fans using accessibility services will be set up on Rees Street at Bremner Boulevard for fans entering through Gate 7. There will be a similar area on Blue Jays Way in front of the Marriott Hotel for spectators entering through Gate 13.

First pitch is at 7:07 p.m.