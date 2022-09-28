A bandwagon fan's guide to the Blue Jays' drive to the playoffs

After narrowly missing out on the postseason in 2021, the Toronto Blue Jays are on the cusp of punching their ticket to the playoffs in a newly expanded wildcard field. The team could clinch a spot Wednesday night if the Jays beat the Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles lose to the Boston Red Sox.

But say you haven't been feverishly watching the boys of summer for all 162 games this season — and now that the playoffs are on the horizon, you're ready for some baseball. What should you know beforehand?

Here is the bandwagon fan's guide to the Jays in the playoffs in 2022.

Can I get tickets?

If you moved quickly enough on Wednesday, you could. Roughly an hour after tickets went on sale in the morning there was a smattering of lower bowl seats available in the $150-ish range, plus a wider selection of seats in the 500s going for around $80.

There were more options in similar price ranges available for games two and three of the Jays' wildcard series, as well as the American League division series, should the team advance.

But as time goes on, you'll likely be at the mercy of resellers — and no doubt higher prices, too.

Who will the Jays play first?

All signs point to Toronto facing off against the Tampa Bay Rays in the wildcard series. The head-to-head record between the two teams is split almost evenly, with the Rays winning 10 games to the Jays' nine.

Toronto has a slightly better overall record for the 2022 season, with 87 wins versus 85 for Tampa Bay.

Tickets for Jays playoff games went on sale Wednesday morning. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

Home field advantage will likely be huge in the series, as Tampa has a decisive 51-30 record at home, compared to a losing 36-40 record away from Tropicana Field in Florida. Playing at home in the friendly confines of Rogers Centre (where the Jays have a winning 44-33 record) could be huge for Toronto. The Jays will likely ride out the rest of the season trying to ensure that outcome.

Wait, the wildcard is a series now?

It is — instead of the usual single game like in years past, it's been replaced by a best-of-three series. That's all thanks to the latest collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the players association, in which both sides agreed to expand the number of teams in the postseason from 10 teams to 12.

This year, there are three wildcard teams in each league, making for a 12-team tournament.

Who should I be paying attention to on the team?

The Jays are a team defined by its offence, and led by stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. While Guerrero Jr. hasn't had quite the emphatic season he had in 2021 and Bichette has been hot and cold at times this year, the pair's success will no doubt be key to any prospective post-season run.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, pours water onto infielder Bo Bichette following a game against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre in May. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

A streaky team at times, the Jays' Achilles heel may be its pitching, with the team lacking a bona fide fifth starter in its rotation. Be sure to watch out for pitcher Alek Manoah, who is the team's best hope from the mound.

Will there be a Loonie Dogs Night?

Sadly, the Jays' beloved Loonie Dogs Night — in which tube meat aficionados can grab a hot dog (or several, as the case may be) for just $1 each — is a regular-season event only.