'An indescribable thing': 25 years later, Jays fan recalls 'euphoria' of 2nd straight World Series win

A die-hard fan is remembering the moment 25 years ago when Joe Carter hit the winning home run to clinch the Toronto Blue Jays' second-straight World Series — a moment he celebrated at the time by joining the legendary player as he ran on the field.

"It's an indescribable thing because of the euphoria, said Richard Garner.

"First of all, it was like a war ended."

Carter, who only started wearing a Jays jersey two years prior after being traded from the San Diego Padres, delivered the monster drive that flew just beyond the left-field wall on Oct. 23, 1993.

He and his 1992-93 teammates attended a reunion dinner at Toronto's downtown Westin Harbour Castle Conference Centre on Tuesday.

Carter hit a walk off three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth at what was then called the SkyDome — capitalizing on home-field advantage against the Philadelphia Phillies, who had led the game 6-5.

"Touch 'em all Joe! You'll never hit a bigger home run in your life," Blue Jays' radio broadcaster Tom Cheek said as Carter rounded first base.

Joe Carter cracked a monster drive beyond the left-field wall in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. (Mark Duncan/Associated Press)

The Jays topped the Phillies 4-2 in Game 6 to win two World Series back-to-back.

The SkyDome, now called the Rogers Centre, erupted as Carter jumped up and down exuberantly.

Garner, who was among 53,000 fans in the stands that late autumn evening, leapt up from his seat and into the outfield.

Jays fan Richard Garner attended the 1993 World Series game in Toronto, he says, 'strictly to be part of history.' (Jon Castell/CBC)

He ran toward the infield as Carter touched second base, he told CBC Toronto Tuesday.

"I don't have a plan," Garner recalled. "So I just kind of ran toward him."

That's when the security guards turned and sprinted toward Garner, who was leaping in unison with Carter, arms thrust high toward the sky in victory.

"It was literally divine inspiration thanks to Joe Carter and the Toronto Blue Jays," Garner said.

Joe Carter gets a victory ride on his teammates' shoulders after his game-winning home run that clinched the Jays second consecutive World Series championship. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press)

Security grabbed him and escorted him out of the SkyDome.

"Even the cops who had to bring me outside were like, 'Wooo,' as they were escorting me to the door," said Garner. "They went back in because they wanted to be part of it and we just went back in another door."

To this day, he says, he doesn't regret the decision.

"I'm glad I made it," he said.