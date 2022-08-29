Charges laid after fight erupts at Friday's Blue Jays game

Toronto police have laid charges against a man and woman after an argument at a Blue Jays Game Friday night turned physical.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with assault and aggravated assault, and a 25-year-old woman charged with assault.

Police say a fight broke out at the Rogers Centre around 9:15 p.m. as the Jays took on the Los Angeles Angels.

It started off as a verbal argument between two groups. But then a 31-year-old woman was assaulted by a man and woman.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or leave an anoymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477).