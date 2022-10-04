Blue Jays faithful: Tell us your fandom stories ahead of the MLB playoffs
The Blue Jays are back in the playoffs and fans across Canada are gearing up for what will be the biggest series of the season so far.
With fans from coast to coast in Canada and beyond, where will you be watching playoff games?
The surging Jays have home field advantage for the three-game wild-card series, with games set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (game times have yet to be determined).
If previous playoff runs are any indication, Rogers Centre will be packed and rocking.
But it's a big country and you'll find die-hard Jays fans from coast to coast to coast.
So, CBC News wants to know: Where will you be watching the games? And what's the story of your Blue Jays fandom? Let us know by filling out the form below and a CBC producer or reporter might follow up to hear more.
