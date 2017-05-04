$5 beer is coming to Blue Jays home games, but it probably won't be easy to score

The Toronto Blue Jays are introducing $5 beer and hot dogs at the Rogers Centre, but you'll probably have to brave some long lines to score those kinds of deals.

Under the season-long promotion — called "Dugout Deals" by the Jays — three concession stands around the stadium will offer a selection of "ballpark favourites" for $5 or less, including taxes.

That's one location for each level of the ballpark.

The $5 prices will include 355-millilitre cans of Budweiser or Bud Light beer.

A 473-millilitre "tall boy" typically costs upwards of $12 at the Rogers Centre.

"This season, our team has been focused on understanding our fans better – listening to their feedback, learning what is important to them, and delivering on the kind of experience they are looking for at Rogers Centre," wrote Andrew Miller, the team's executive vice president of business operations.

The Jays will also sell $1 hot dogs on the first Tuesday home game of each month this season. Unlike the ongoing $5 promotion, the loonie hot dogs will be available at all concession locations on the concourse level.

Jays fans can drink $5 beer, but probably won't be able to watch Vladimir Guerrero Jr. until later this season. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

The introduction of cheaper concessions come as the team enters what appears to be a rebuilding phase after several years of World Series contention and postseason appearances.

Most of the key players from the Blue Jays' 93-win squad of 2015 are no longer with the team, including Jose Bautista, Edwin Encarnacion, Josh Donaldson, Troy Tulowitzki, David Price and R.A. Dickey.

Star prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also unlikely to open the season on the team's major league roster, due in part to a recent injury.

The Blue Jays' home and season opener is March 28 against the Detroit Tigers.