Toronto Public Health is warning anyone visiting Humber Bay or Mimico Creek to watch out for potentially toxic blue-green algae.

"The algae is easily visible and should be avoided due to the potential health risks associated with it," Toronto Public Health said in a statement.

The provincial government website says the blooms may make the water look bluish-green, or like green pea soup or turquoise paint.

"Fresh blooms often smell like newly mown grass, while older blooms may smell like rotting garbage," it adds.

Unsuspecting residents or pets who drink or come into contact with the dangerous algae may experience headaches and fever, public health said.

Other symptoms may include diarrhea, stomach aches, nausea or vomiting, skin rashes and mucous membrane irritation.

Anyone exposed to the water near the high-risk areas should shower as soon as possible, Toronto Public Health urges. If you experience any of the above symptoms, the agency recommends a visit to the doctor.