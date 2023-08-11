Toronto police close stretch of Bloor Street East including Prince Edward Viaduct

Toronto police have closed a stretch of Bloor Street East that includes the Prince Edward Viaduct on Friday afternoon.

Officers are dealing with a person in crisis on the viaduct, according to Toronto police.

In a tweet, police said they have closed Bloor Street East from Broadview Avenue to Drumsnab Road. The closure began at 3:10 p.m.

Northbound Bayview Avenue at Rosedale Valley Road is also closed. Southbound Bayview Avenue is closed at the Don Valley Parkway exit.

The Don Valley Parkway, which was closed for hours on Thursday, remains open.

"The road closures are to ensure the safety of the drivers," police said in an email.

Motorists are being told to expect delays.

Police did not provide an estimated time for reopening.