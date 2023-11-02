Westbound lanes on Bloor West to close next week between 2 downtown intersections

Drivers and cyclists should prepare for a partial road closure on a downtown section of Bloor Street West starting next week.

The City of Toronto says work intended to improve safety and accessibility on Bloor is moving ahead of schedule, so crews are moving forward with construction that was originally set to start in the spring of 2024.

Starting on Nov. 8, traffic in westbound lanes on the north side of Bloor Street, between Avenue Road and Spadina Avenue, will be closed to traffic until the end of December. Only one eastbound lane and cycling track will be available, the city said in a news release.

Pedestrians can still access sidewalks on both sides of Bloor.

During the closure, drivers travelling westbound can consider taking Dupont, Harbord or College Street as an alternate route, city officials say. Cyclists can follow signs that direct them to an alternate route on Bay Street, Wellesley Street, Hoskin Avenue, Harbord Street and Brunswick Avenue.

The city is advising drivers to plan their travel in advance, expect delays and consider taking public transit.

After construction in the area is finished at the end of December, road work will pause over the winter months and all traffic and cycling lanes will reopen, the city says.

In the spring more construction is set to start, which will close down Bloor at the intersections of St. George Street and Spadina Avenue.