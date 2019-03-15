Woman dead after being struck by driver at Bloor and Sherbourne
Police have closed off roads in the area as they investigate
A woman died Friday morning after she was struck by a driver at the corner of Bloor and Sherbourne streets, according to Toronto police.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. Paramedics transported the woman, believed to be about 50 years old, to a trauma centre where she was pronounced dead.
Police have closed off roads in the area as they investigate.
It's not yet clear whether the driver remained on scene.
Collision: Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street, <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS51Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS51Div</a>. Info - Woman struck by vehicle, transported to hospital.<br>Road Closures: <br>- NB Sherbourne South of Bloor<br>- EB Bloor at Huntley Street<br>- WB Bloor at Parlement <br>- SB Sherbourne N of Bloor Street<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/go563702?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#go563702</a> ^CdK—@TPSOperations