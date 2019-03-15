Woman dead after being struck by driver at Bloor and Sherbourne

A woman died Friday morning after she was struck by a driver at the corner of Bloor and Sherbourne streets, according to Toronto police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. Paramedics transported the woman, believed to be about 50 years old, to a trauma centre where she was pronounced dead.

Police have closed off roads in the area as they investigate.

It's not yet clear whether the driver remained on scene.