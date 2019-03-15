Skip to Main Content
Woman dead after being struck by driver at Bloor and Sherbourne
New

Woman dead after being struck by driver at Bloor and Sherbourne

A woman died Friday morning after she was struck by a driver at the corner of Bloor and Sherbourne streets, according to Toronto police. 

Police have closed off roads in the area as they investigate

CBC News ·
The woman was taken to a trauma centre, where she was pronounced dead. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

A woman died Friday morning after she was struck by a driver at the corner of Bloor and Sherbourne streets, according to Toronto police. 

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. Paramedics transported the woman, believed to be about 50 years old, to a trauma centre where she was pronounced dead. 

Police have closed off roads in the area as they investigate.

It's not yet clear whether the driver remained on scene.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|