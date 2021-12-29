Thousands of blood donation appointments open in Ontario: Canadian Blood Services

There is currently an abundance of blood donation appointments available in Ontario, Canadian Blood Services says.

About 5,600 appointments need to be filled by Jan. 15, a spokesperson told CBC News in an email.

"The holiday period is a challenging time to collect blood," said Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services chief supply chain officer and vice-president of donor relations.

"Donors are especially needed right now to book and keep blood donation appointments heading into the New Year."

The non-profit is calling for blood donations across the country, pointing to statutory holidays in December that reduced the number of days blood could be collected.

In a news release on Wednesday, Canadian Blood Services says there is an immediate need for blood donors to make up for lost days in December.

In particular there is a need for platelets to treat patients with serious blood disorders and to provide cancer treatments, the release stated.

Canadian Blood Services says, as an essential service, they will remain open during any lockdown measures, and some donor centres will even remain open on New Year's Day for appointments.

The organization says while rising COVID-19 numbers have changed the holiday plans of many Canadians, the need for blood donations remains the same.

"There is a lot of uncertainty during a pandemic, but there are always patients in need of blood and blood products," Prinzen said.

"With the exception of any temporary COVID-19 related suspensions of donor centre operations, we will remain open to ensure essential products and services are available for patients."

While all blood types are needed, there is a specific need for O-negative donors, Canadian Blood Services says.

You can book a blood donation appointment, or to check eligibility via the organization's website.