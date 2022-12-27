'This is not sustainable': Canadian Blood Services appeals for donors following winter storm

Canadian Blood Services is urging people to book an appointment to donate blood or to keep their existing donation appointments.

The not-for-profit says it's 10 per cent short of its expected blood and plasma donations for this time of year based on extreme weather conditions across the country.

"Continuing threats of winter storms and illness may further impact collections," the organization said in a news release, warning its inventory "remains far below optimal."

That's particularly worrisome, it says, given that bad weather conditions can result in "an increase in trauma events, increasing the demand for blood."

Nationwide inventory has dropped by over 35 per cent since October, it says, leaving the organization with "three or four days on hand of several blood types."

Canadian Blood Services says it's operating at normal hours this week and into the new year, urging people — particularly new donors — to come in.

"We can and will turn this around and we need donors to fill all open appointments," it said.

In particular, Canadian Blood Services is urging those with O-negative blood to donate as their blood type is universal and can therefore be used on any patient.

The organization says shortages have been compounded by the "sharp decline" in routine donors throughout the pandemic.

"Patients' needs are still being met by the smallest donor base in a decade, but this is not sustainable," it said.