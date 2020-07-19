Black Lives Matter renewed its calls for the defunding of police after three protesters were arrested, detained and charged in the defacing of statues in downtown Toronto on the weekend.

Pink paint was thrown on the statues of former prime minister John A. Macdonald, King Edward VII and Egerton Ryerson on Saturday.

Black Lives Matter claimed credit for the action and called it an artistic disruption.

The group is calling on the city and province to defund the police, invest in communities and create emergency safety services that "do not harm Black and Indigenous people."

Two women, Jenna Reid and Danielle Smith, aged 35 and 47 respectively, and one man, Daniel Gooch, 35, all of Toronto, have all been charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000 and conspiracy to commit a summary offence, according to Toronto police.

The three were released early Sunday and are due to appear in court at Old City Hall in Toronto on Sept. 30, according to lawyer Saron Gebresellassi.