Blaze in Oakwood Village closes road, forces transit detours

A mixed-use building under construction in Oakwood Village was severely damaged by fire overnight.

The blaze forced the TTC's 363 Ossington bus to take a detour via Vaughan Road and St. Clair Avenue W. Further, the 161 Rogers Road bus is detouring via Dufferin Street, St. Clair Avenue W. and Oakwood Avenue.

Firefighters were called the property at 353 Oakwood Avenue around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. The fire quickly escalated and additional crews were brought to the scene.

The fire was primarily contained to the basement, according to Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman, though it burned through the main floor in some areas.

Firefighters searched the four-storey brick building and found that it was vacant. No injuries were reported.

It's too early to determine if the fire is suspicious, Eckerman said.

Crews were still at the scene early Thursday putting out hot spots. Oakwood Avenue is closed between Earnsdale and Jesmond avenues.