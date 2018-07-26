Blayne Lastman won't challenge John Tory for Toronto's top job in 2018 election

Blayne Lastman, the son of former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman, announced Thursday that he will not be seeking the city's top job, ending weeks of speculation that he would try to follow in his father's footsteps.

In an early morning statement, Blayne Lastman said he decided not to run for mayor in the Oct. 22 municipal election after "careful consideration and consultation" with his family.

"The last week has been an emotional roller-coaster," Lastman said in the statement. "While I am overwhelmed by the support I have received, my decision not to run is in the best interest of my family, my business and of course, the great City of Toronto."

The mayor's job is not one that can be taken lightly. - Blayne Lastman

Lastman is best known for running the Bad Boy furniture and appliance empire his father started in 1955. He was expected to appear at city hall on Thursday and announce his candidacy, a day before the deadline to enter the race.

His father served as mayor of North York, Ont., for more than 20 years before becoming the first mayor of the amalgamated city of Toronto in 1998.

Lastman said he will now offer his full support to current Mayor John Tory, who is running for a second term in office.

"The mayor's job is not one that can be taken lightly," Lastman said. "Our city faces many concerns including crime and gridlock. I am well aware of the commitment that John Tory has made to the city and I offer him my full support."

In the elder Lastman's post-mayoral days, he could be seen in Bad Boy commercials alongside Blayne, who re-launched the chain in 1991, shouting its notorious slogan with an "OK" sign and an exaggerated wink: "Who's better than Bad Boy? Noooooobody!"

The 85-year-old Mel Lastman left politics in 2003 after serving six years as Toronto's mayor. One of his defining moments came in 1999 when he called in the army after a fierce winter storm paralysed the city.

So far, 21 candidates have entered the mayoral race, including Tory.